Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Decreased by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,283 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 3.2% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $42,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.94. 943,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,895,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.27. The company has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. HSBC began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.90.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

