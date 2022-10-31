Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded Aemetis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $249.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.79. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aemetis by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Aemetis by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

