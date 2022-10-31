Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBGW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBGW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the September 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Aequi Acquisition Stock Up 48.5 %

Shares of ARBGW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,041. Aequi Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

