AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Stake Boosted by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,325 shares during the quarter. AerCap accounts for about 1.1% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.08% of AerCap worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in AerCap by 71.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in AerCap by 12.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in AerCap by 6.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in AerCap by 3.0% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

AerCap Price Performance

NYSE:AER traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.96. 4,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.53.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.46. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.