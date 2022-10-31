Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives $62.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $64.79 on Monday. Aflac has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average of $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth $96,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Aflac by 16.5% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after buying an additional 715,304 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 152.0% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.