Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,702,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,484,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ARE. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $145.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.29. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.74 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

