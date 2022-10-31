Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by TrueWealth Financial Partners

TrueWealth Financial Partners lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.3% of TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.43. The company had a trading volume of 271,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,934,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $167.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.00. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.37.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.