Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Short Interest Update

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 931,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALHC. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $13.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $366.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $29,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,610,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,177,226 shares in the company, valued at $15,327,482.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $29,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,610,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,365,321 shares of company stock valued at $155,902,570. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,692,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 26.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

