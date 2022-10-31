Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) PT Raised to $30.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALGM. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

