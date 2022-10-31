Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Short Interest Update

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 955,600 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 431,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total transaction of $2,500,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,624,176.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,629,000 after purchasing an additional 568,100 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 791,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,433,000 after purchasing an additional 636,230 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,204,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

AMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $166.57 on Monday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.89 by ($0.86). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 172.73% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 82.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.392 dividend. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

