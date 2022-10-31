Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 336,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,182 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.3% of abrdn plc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. abrdn plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $740,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.37.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,056 shares of company stock worth $18,002,360. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $95.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.80 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

