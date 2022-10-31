Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $135.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group to $135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.37.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $96.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.11. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,056 shares of company stock worth $18,002,360. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019,726 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,830.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633,495 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,821.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $894,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,927.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,284,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875,993 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

