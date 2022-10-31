AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) PT Lowered to C$30.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of ATGFF stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.46. 6,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,139. AltaGas has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.