AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.10% from the company’s previous close.

ALA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$32.50 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AltaGas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.19.

AltaGas Stock Down 2.2 %

AltaGas stock traded down C$0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$24.57. 754,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.17. AltaGas has a one year low of C$24.04 and a one year high of C$31.16. The company has a market cap of C$6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 26.38.

Insider Activity at AltaGas

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.06 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.80, for a total value of C$35,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$276,220.80.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

