Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in AON by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in AON by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in AON by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in AON by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

AON opened at $289.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.26.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.80.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

