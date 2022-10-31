Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 490 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 7.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 33.3% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

NIKE Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $93.83 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $147.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.