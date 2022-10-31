Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $106.81 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.87.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.