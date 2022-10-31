Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

