Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $211,000 in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Trading Down 1.6 %

TCOM opened at $22.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.