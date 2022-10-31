Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $211,000 in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trip.com Group Trading Down 1.6 %
TCOM opened at $22.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $31.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.
Trip.com Group Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
