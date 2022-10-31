Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.3% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.9% in the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,583 shares of company stock valued at $32,526,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $503.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.31 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $532.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.