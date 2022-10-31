Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes $393,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,020,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,721,000 after buying an additional 2,043,094 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,734,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,892,000 after buying an additional 194,219 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,181,000 after buying an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,236,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,354,000 after buying an additional 336,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,237 shares of company stock worth $6,790,581. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 102.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.18.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.19%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.