Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes $460,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. increased its position in Accenture by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 6,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 52,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $287.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $181.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.28. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,830 shares of company stock worth $6,245,748. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

