Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134,193 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Altria Group worth $66,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 64.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.14. 202,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,954,163. The stock has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

