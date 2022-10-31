Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.81-$4.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,253,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,665,023. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average is $46.81. The firm has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

