Amaze World (AMZE) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, Amaze World has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Amaze World has a market cap of $92.13 million and approximately $673,690.00 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amaze World token can currently be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00008382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,388.95 or 0.31408038 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012267 BTC.

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World launched on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars.

