AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Up 5.4%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $6.86. 508,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 44,095,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.75.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24.

AMC Entertainment Cuts Dividend

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 162.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

Insider Activity at AMC Entertainment

In other AMC Entertainment news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $31,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.7% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

