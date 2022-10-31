American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Cowen

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus downgraded American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Melius assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.43.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.45. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,281.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,004 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,339 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,940 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

