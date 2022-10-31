American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.97-5.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.01.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cfra dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.90.

Shares of AEP traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.40. 2,633,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,471,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.92.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

