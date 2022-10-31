American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2022

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.65- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.13 billion-$52.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.83 billion.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.24. The company had a trading volume of 56,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,830. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.36. The firm has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Barclays decreased their target price on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in American Express by 122.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.