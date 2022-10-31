American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.65- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.13 billion-$52.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.83 billion.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.24. The company had a trading volume of 56,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,830. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.36. The firm has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Barclays decreased their target price on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in American Express by 122.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

