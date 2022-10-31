American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,709 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200,093 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,377,343,000 after acquiring an additional 324,789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,552,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $492,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.55 on Monday, reaching $148.89. 69,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,830. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $111.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.36.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

