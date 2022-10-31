American Express (NYSE:AXP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2022

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.65- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.13 billion-$52.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.83 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.89.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.50. 39,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,830. The company has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Institutional Trading of American Express

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in American Express by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.