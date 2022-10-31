American Express (NYSE:AXP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.65- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.13 billion-$52.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.83 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.50. 39,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,830. The company has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in American Express by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

