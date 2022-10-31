American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.72-$4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Water Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.39-$4.49 EPS.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.98 and a 200 day moving average of $147.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 45.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 115.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

