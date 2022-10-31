AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $129.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.