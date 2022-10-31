Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.17 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMPH stock opened at $30.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Capital One Financial began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $119,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,673. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,555 shares of company stock worth $516,940 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after buying an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

