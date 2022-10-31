AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Trading Up 18.5%

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) was up 18.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.47 and last traded at $24.25. Approximately 4,219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 516,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.
AMTD Digital Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.76.
AMTD Digital Company Profile
AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.
