Analysts’ New Coverage for October 31st (AAU, AC, ACLX, ADT, ATR, AUMN, BFST, BGI, BMBL, CRBP)

Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, October 31st:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL). They issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS). They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT). They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA). Guggenheim issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN). They issued an underweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $516.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK). They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of SES AI (NYSE:SES). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP). Cowen Inc. issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

