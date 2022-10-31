Analysts Set 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target at $25.13

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETNB shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on 89bio from $50.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

89bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $9.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $189.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. 89bio has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Insider Transactions at 89bio

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Equities analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,172,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $8,971,468.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,955,410 shares in the company, valued at $68,508,886.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in 89bio by 105.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 47,619 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 33.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

