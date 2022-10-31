Analysts Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Target Price at $71.90

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE APO opened at $55.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.80. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $78.77.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.