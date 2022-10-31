Analysts Set AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target at 14.73

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 14.73.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVDX shares. Barclays raised their target price on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

NASDAQ AVDX opened at 9.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of 5.86 and a 52-week high of 27.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of 7.90.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.21 by 0.10. The firm had revenue of 76.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 72.73 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 56.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. On average, research analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,250 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 9.14, for a total transaction of 29,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 515,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AvidXchange by 33.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

