Analysts Set Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Target Price at $139.36

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.36.

SRPT has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 46,170 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,287.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,725.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 551,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,046,000 after purchasing an additional 332,503 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $115.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.13. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $120.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.77.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.58). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.98%. The company had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

