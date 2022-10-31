Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lennox International (LII)

Lennox International (NYSE: LII) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/31/2022 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $249.00 to $238.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $221.00 to $219.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $258.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $302.00 to $287.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Lennox International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $268.00 to $251.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $201.00 to $222.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $228.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $268.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Lennox International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LII traded down $2.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,566. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.85 and a 12 month high of $334.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Lennox International Inc alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.21. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 143.41% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $495,325.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 22.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 35,933 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth approximately $19,570,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.