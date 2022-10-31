Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB):
- 10/27/2022 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $48.00.
- 10/24/2022 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2022 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Fifth Third Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2022 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.50 to $37.50.
- 10/5/2022 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/29/2022 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $38.00.
- 9/28/2022 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/12/2022 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.88. 102,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,446,548. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.40.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
