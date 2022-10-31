Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB):

10/27/2022 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $48.00.

10/24/2022 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Fifth Third Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.50 to $37.50.

10/5/2022 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $38.00.

9/28/2022 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.88. 102,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,446,548. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,424.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

