Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for GSK (GSK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for GSK (NYSE: GSK):

10/24/2022 – GSK was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/15/2022 – GSK was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/14/2022 – GSK had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,800 ($21.75) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52).

10/12/2022 – GSK had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94).

10/7/2022 – GSK was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/29/2022 – GSK was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/29/2022 – GSK was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

9/20/2022 – GSK was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/15/2022 – GSK was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/8/2022 – GSK was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/8/2022 – GSK was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/7/2022 – GSK had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12).

9/7/2022 – GSK had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73).

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.16. 165,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,824,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 14.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in GSK by 6.8% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 1.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 203,375 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 37.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 2,190.2% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

