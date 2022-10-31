Analyzing California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) & United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) and California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of United Rentals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Rentals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares United Rentals and California First Leasing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Rentals 17.51% 35.38% 10.47% California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Rentals $9.72 billion 2.25 $1.39 billion $27.22 11.60 California First Leasing $51.10 million 3.23 $36.23 million N/A N/A

This table compares United Rentals and California First Leasing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

United Rentals has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for United Rentals and California First Leasing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Rentals 2 4 4 0 2.20 California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Rentals presently has a consensus target price of $355.45, indicating a potential upside of 12.59%. Given United Rentals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe United Rentals is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Volatility & Risk

United Rentals has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First Leasing has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Rentals beats California First Leasing on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. The specialty segment rents specialty construction products, including trench safety equipment consists of trench shields, aluminum hydraulic shoring systems, slide rails, crossing plates, construction lasers, and line testing equipment for underground work; power and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment, such as portable diesel generators, electrical distribution equipment, and temperature control equipment; fluid solutions equipment for fluid containment, transfer, and treatment; and mobile storage equipment and modular office space. This segment serves construction companies involved in infrastructure projects, and municipalities and industrial companies. It also sells aerial lifts, reach forklifts, telehandlers, compressors, and generators; construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; and parts for equipment that is owned by its customers, as well as provides repair and maintenance services. The company sells used equipment through its sales force, brokers, website, directly to manufacturers, and at auctions. The company operates a network of 1,360 rental locations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. United Rentals, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About California First Leasing

(Get Rating)

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.