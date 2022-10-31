Analyzing YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGA) and EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI)

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) and YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGA – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.4% of EVI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of YogaWorks shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.7% of EVI Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVI Industries and YogaWorks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVI Industries $267.32 million 0.85 $4.09 million $0.30 60.40 YogaWorks $59.59 million 0.02 -$35.19 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

EVI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than YogaWorks.

EVI Industries has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YogaWorks has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EVI Industries and YogaWorks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares EVI Industries and YogaWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVI Industries 1.53% 3.62% 2.03% YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A

Summary

EVI Industries beats YogaWorks on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVI Industries

(Get Rating)

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to government, institutional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About YogaWorks

(Get Rating)

YogaWorks, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of yoga studios and training centers. The firm provides yoga space, teachers at studios, training program, workshops, retreats, and online lessons including Vinyasa, Gentle Yoga, Ashtanga, hot yoga, prenatal classes, and community classes. It also offers a variety of fitness classes. Yoga Works was founded by Maty Ezraty, Chuck Miller, and Alan Finger in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.