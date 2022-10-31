ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises approximately 4.3% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $28,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth $49,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 354.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on ANSYS to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.58.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

ANSYS Price Performance

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,916. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.70 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.