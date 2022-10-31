Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Gap Up to $34.46

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.46, but opened at $37.01. Anterix shares last traded at $39.81, with a volume of 2,636 shares trading hands.
Anterix Stock Up 14.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.64.
Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 3,957.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
