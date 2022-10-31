Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Gap Up to $34.46

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.46, but opened at $37.01. Anterix shares last traded at $39.81, with a volume of 2,636 shares trading hands.

Anterix Stock Up 14.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 3,957.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 7.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Anterix by 7.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Anterix by 6.3% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anterix by 8.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Anterix by 5.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

