Anthony Guzzi Sells 7,500 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,427 shares in the company, valued at $35,292,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anthony Guzzi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $900,825.00.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.10. 559,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,355. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $142.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

