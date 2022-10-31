AON (NYSE:AON) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. AON’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AON Price Performance

AON stock traded up $6.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.20. 1,248,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. AON has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.26.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.80.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in AON by 7.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 375,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,220,000 after buying an additional 25,901 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AON by 18.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,379,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of AON by 7.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 207,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,258,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Articles

