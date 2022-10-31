AON (NYSE:AON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS.

AON Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $6.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.20 and a 200-day moving average of $281.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. AON has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98.

Get AON alerts:

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at AON

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.80.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AON

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AON by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AON by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 375,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AON by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in AON by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 207,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in AON by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,258,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.